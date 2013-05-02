An Online Sales Tax Could Be A Big Problem For Small Businesses

USDAgov | FlickrHere’s what you need to know in small business today:
- Consumer spending was up by 2% in March, despite economists’ expectations that it wouldn’t grow.
- A law is moving towards passage in the Senate which would allow states to collect online sales tax. The bill, which could significantly impact small businesses, has a less clear path through the House of Representatives.
- Small business owners have a mixed opinion about the state of the economy. 45% think the US economy is in a recovery, and 43% think it’s in recession. Primary concerns are jobs and uncertainty about the federal budget.
- A new startup from Harvard MBA students allows small businesses to hire students from the top business schools in the country as consultants, paid by the hour.
- Why California is better for small (or any size) businesses than Texas, despite higher taxes.
- Focusing everything on one big product launch can be a big mistake, says Everyme founder Vibhu Norby.
- The founder of office real estate startup 42 Floors explains why he asks new employees to take a 2 week paid vacation on their first day.
- What it takes to build a startup community like Silicon Valley.
- The best way to motivate employees is by constantly making sure they know you see and benefit from their hard work.
- Tips on hiring and managing remote workers from the founder of a small business where every employee works from home.
