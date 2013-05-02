An Online Sales Tax Could Be A Big Problem For Small Businesses

USDAgov | FlickrHere’s what you need to know in small business today:



Consumer spending was up by 2% in March, despite economists’ expectations that it wouldn’t grow.

A law is moving towards passage in the Senate which would allow states to collect online sales tax. The bill, which could significantly impact small businesses, has a less clear path through the House of Representatives.

Small business owners have a mixed opinion about the state of the economy. 45% think the US economy is in a recovery, and 43% think it’s in recession. Primary concerns are jobs and uncertainty about the federal budget.

A new startup from Harvard MBA students allows small businesses to hire students from the top business schools in the country as consultants, paid by the hour.

Why California is better for small (or any size) businesses than Texas, despite higher taxes.

Focusing everything on one big product launch can be a big mistake, says Everyme founder Vibhu Norby.

The founder of office real estate startup 42 Floors explains why he asks new employees to take a 2 week paid vacation on their first day.

What it takes to build a startup community like Silicon Valley.

The best way to motivate employees is by constantly making sure they know you see and benefit from their hard work.

Tips on hiring and managing remote workers from the founder of a small business where every employee works from home.

