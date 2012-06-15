News Flash: Some at Dow Jones WANT Murdoch Takeover

Although many Wall Street Journal newsroom staffers appear on the verge of tears at the thought of working for Rupert Murdoch, another group of Dow Jones employees may actually be looking forward to it: the advertising sales force. According to AdAge, some say the Journal’s salesforce has become “ossified” in recent years, reduced to mere order-taking by the bubble years. Some salespeople are looking forward to being able to sell cable TV advertising instead of just newsprint, which fewer and fewer advertisers want to hear about these days. Nat Ives, AdAge



