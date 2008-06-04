News Flash: Americans Like Violence, Football In Their Video Games

Americans love their violence, and they love football. Any shock that’s what they love in their video games, too? Still, it’s instructive to see Forbes’ list of the 10 most popular games of all time, measured by unit sales: The only title that doesn’t involve a pigskin or a pistol is Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock. The full list:



Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (TTWO)

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock (ATVI)

Madden NFL 07 (ERTS)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (TTWO)

Madden NFL 06 (ERTS)

Halo 2 (MSFT)

Madden NFL 08 (ERTS)

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (ATVI)

Grand Theft Auto 3 (TTWO)

Madden NFL 2005 (ERTS)

Also absent from the list: Any game that debuted before 2001 — a testament to the size of the latest video game boom.

