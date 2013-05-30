Missing Man Wanders Up Behind News Crew While They're Reporting On His Disappearance

Screenshot/WMTWA TV news crew in Maine found a missing 73-year-old man as they were reporting on his disappearance.



Robert McDonough, of Limington, walked up to reporter Norm Karkos and identified himself after Karkos finished a live update. McDonough has dementia and had been missing for about 14 hours.

News station WMTW has video footage of McDonough wandering up the road as Karkos stood in front of a camera:



Karkos doesn’t seem to recognise the man at first, but eventually the crew identified him.

“Sometimes, timing is everything,” Karkos said. “Good news, and a happy ending right now, the gentleman behind us is Robert McDonough.”

He appeared unhurt.

