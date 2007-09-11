News Corp.'s (NWS) Chernin: Fox Shows Staying On iTunes

Fox won’t follow NBC Universal’s lead and pull its tv shows from iTunes, says globe-trotting News Corp. COO Peter Chernin. But take this for what it’s worth: Chernin says News Corp. isn’t in a dispute with Apple — except they sort of are. “Let me say this, we’re the ones who should determine what the fair price for our product is, not Apple,” he tells Reuters.



For some perspective, News Corp. and iTunes are in exactly the same kind of dispute/non-dispute with Apple over movie pricing, but in that case News Corp. simply isn’t selling its movies on iTunes at all. “”We’re saying to Mr. Jobs, ‘We don’t know what you intend to sell our movies at, but this is what we’re selling them at,” Chernin’s boss Rupert Murdoch told me in January. Reuters

Related: NBC To Apple: We’re Leaving iTunes.

Estimating Financial Impact Of iTunes/NBC

NBC/Amazon: Small Deal, Won’t Scare Apple.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.