News Corp.'s (NWS) Fox Interactive Media Appoints Kennedy EVP

News Corp.’s (NWS) Fox Interactive Media has appointed Jack Kennedy to a new post of Executive Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development. Kennedy will run strategy, M&A, and biz dev for FIM, which includes MySpace, IGN, Fox Sports, Photobucket, and Web efforts for 160 Fox affiliate stations. He will report directly to FIM President Peter Levinsohn. Most recently, Kennedy helped form the yet-to-launch-or-come-close-to-killing-YouTube “NewSite” online video JV between News Corp. and NBC Universal. Release after the jump.



See Also:

News Corp. Interactive Sales Chief Barrett: Targeted MySpace Ads Launch This Month

MySpace Adds The Onion

News Corp.’s Fox Interactive Takes Over Local Fox Web Sites

FOX INTERACTIVE MEDIA APPOINTS JACK KENNEDY

EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF STRATEGY AND

CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT

Industry Veteran and Entrepreneur to Join

Leading Internet Media Network

Los Angeles, CA, August 22, 2007 – Fox Interactive Media (FIM) today announced the appointment of Jack Kennedy to a new post of Executive Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development. In his new role, Kennedy will play an integral role in shaping strategy for FIM portfolio of businesses in addition to managing the divisions’ mergers and acquisitions and business development efforts. He will report directly to Peter Levinsohn.

Prior to his current appointment, Kennedy managed Corporate Development for Fox Network Group’s influential Business Development organisation — which drives strategic initiatives across the company in such areas as cable, television, Internet and mobile. Most recently, Jack was involved in the formation of the “NewSite” online video JV between News Corporation and NBC Universal.

“I am thrilled to have Jack join our team,” said Peter Levinsohn, President of Fox Interactive Media. “Jack’s experience working this last year within the Fox organisation, as well as previously as an entrepreneur and strategic advisor in the digital space make him a perfect fit for this role. His broad knowledge of multiple distribution platforms will serve the needs of our diverse network.”

Kennedy is a veteran of the technology industry with vast experience in business strategy and operations. His background includes strategic roles at Microsoft-backed satellite broadband start-up Teledesic and pioneering online video site Load Media Network. Kennedy began his career in venture capital with Indanta Partners and has worked as a consultant to the world’s leading internet, digital and satellite companies.

“Joining FIM is an exciting next step for me,” said Jack Kennedy. “News Corp. is unparalleled among media companies in its digital efforts and I look forward to furthering the company’s exceptional track record for forging strategic relationships and making smart acquisitions.”

About Fox Interactive Media:

A division of News Corporation (NYSE: NWS, NWS.A), Fox Interactive Media (FIM) is a portfolio of leading social networking, entertainment, sports and information sites that offer a platform and tools for consumers to express themselves, communicate with each other, and engage with media. The company’s worldwide network includes such category leaders as MySpace, Photobucket, IGN Entertainment, FOXSports.com, RottenTomatoes, AskMen, Flektor and more that together comprise one of the largest audiences on the Web.

*comScore VideoMetrix, May 2007

**Among the top 2000 domains comScore Media Metrix, June 2007. For more information on comScore Networks, please go to <http://www.comscore.com> http://www.comscore.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.