News Corp's (NWS) Murdoch Says Q2 Ahead of Guidance

News Corp’s Murdoch told shareholders in Adelaide that Q4 is going ahead of guidance so far despite the credit crunch. Reuters:

“So far this quarter, and we are only halfway through, we are going very well and very strongly,” he said. News Corp last week reaffirmed forecasts for low-teens percentage growth in fiscal 2008 operating profit growth despite a solid first quarter, saying it could face a tough economic climate next year. “We are running ahead of that but it is too early to change the guidance,” No impact on forward advertising so far from the subprime mortgage crisis, but could be more shocks to come. “I personally think you are going to see quite a few more shocks, particularly in Europe, and they are going to spread around the world,” he said. “We have been through a tremendous amount of loose money and lending and we are going to see that come to roost.”

Just completed selling free-to-air television advertising for the U.S. Super Bowl at “quite phenomenal” rates.

The famously free-speaking Murdoch drives his PR folks nuts with these off-the-cuff comments, but certainly hard to see how this is bad news. Murdoch also announced that he “expects” to take the WSJ free.

