News Corp.'s Fox Interactive Takes Over Local Fox Web Sites

News Corp.’s Fox Interactive Media (NWS) unit will be taking over Webmaster duties for 160 Fox affiliate stations; it will set up and manage “MyFox” platforms for the affiliates. FIM already handles web duties for the 24 Fox stations News Corp. owns itself, so the news isn’t a blockbuster. Still it’s an interesting incremental move for News Corp, which will supply the local sites with news feeds from New York and Los Angeles. FIM exec Ron Berryman tells us that his group and the affiliates will split web ad inventory 50/50. Release after the jump.



FOX INTERACTIVE MEDIA AND FOX AFFILIATE BOARD REACH AGREEMENT TO BRING “MYFOX” PLATFORM TO FOX AFFILIATE WEB SITES

Los Angeles, Calif. – August 15, 2007 – Fox Interactive Media (FIM) today announced an agreement with the FOX affiliate Board of Governors to use the FIM TV Stations Group-developed “MyFOX” platform to build and manage over 160 local FOX affiliate Web sites. The “MyFox” platform, which has successfully powered the 24 FOX owned-and-operated television stations Web sites since summer of 2006, will be available to FOX affiliate owner companies immediately.

“It’s important for local affiliate stations to have a Web strategy and compelling online content and we believe the “MyFOX” platform is the best solution to help them deliver it,” said Joe Denk, Chairman of the FOX affiliate Board of Governors.

Under the terms of the new deal struck with the FOX affiliate Board of Governors and Fox Interactive Media, the “MyFOX” Web site platform will be customised and managed for each affiliate by the FIM TV Stations Group, allowing for uniform programming and features across local sites. The “MyFOX” platform offers a common architecture for news and community – powered by FIM’s Grab.com social media tools.

“Fox Interactive Media is pleased to partner with the FOX affiliates again, to bring an exceptional Web experience to local FOX audiences,” said Ron Berryman, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Fox Interactive Media Stations Group. “We’ve experienced great success with ‘FOX on Demand’ for streaming video delivery and ecommerce and the ‘MyFOX’ platform will only strengthen FOX’s position as the leader in the online space as more and more viewers go online for local news and information.”

This new deal expands upon the previously-signed FOX affiliate Board deal deeming FIM Stations group’s “FOX on Demand” service the streaming video and commerce solution of choice for FOX stations across the country. Since the agreement was struck in February, more than 50 stations have launched the “FOX on Demand” service enabling their users to stream many of FOX’s hit television shows, including “24”, “Hell’s Kitchen”, and “Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?”.

