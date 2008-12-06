News Corp's Chernin Turns Yahoo Down (YHOO)

News Corp. COO Peter Chernin took a call from Yahoo (YHOO) board chairman Roy Bostock, but he refused to visit Sunnyvale to talk about the job, Kara Swisher reports:



It looks like Yahoo has almost no chance to nab a top candidate, News Corp. (NWS) COO Peter Chernin. While Yang made nice and Bostock quickly lobbed in a call to get the well-known exec to come in and talk, several sources said Chernin declined even that.

Chernin has told many he is not interested in doing the job.

No surprise there. Chernin’s contract with News Corp includes a clause that would allow him to set up his own movie studio if ever got canned. Anybody who wants to run a movie studio does not want work in Sunnyvale office park, sorry.

Kara also says OpenTable’s Jeff Jordan has told investors he doesn’t want the Yahoo gig.

