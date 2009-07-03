News Corp. COO Chase Carey Could Make $43 Million This Year

News Corp.’s new President and COO Chase Carey could earn $43 million this year, says WSJ.



Carey resigned as COO of News Corp (NWS) after an eight-year stint in 2002, and later joined DirecTV Group as CEO.

WSJ provides details of his compensation:

Under his five-year employment contract, Mr. Carey will receive a base salary of $8.1 million a year and a $10 million signing bonus, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing. He is also eligible for an annual bonus — including restricted stock units for the first four years — ranging from zero to $25 million, depending on News Corp.’s profits. Mr. Carey also is eligible for other grants of stock, stock options and other equity.

