TechCrunch Google-News Corp Report "Categorically Untrue"

A News Corp. spokeswoman tells us TechCrunch’s report about News Corp preparing to bail on a Google-MySpace deal is “100% categorically untrue.” If we hear anything else, we’ll be happy to amend.



TechCrunch reported that News Corp. is “rumoured to be in negotiations” to bail on its 3-year, $900 million deal with Google and replace it with one from Microsoft. News Corp’s denials aside, this one strikes us as odd for several reasons — the main one being that it’s hard to imagine NWS wanting to walk away from a guaranteed deal, and even harder to imagine MSFT wanting to pay more for a deal Google already says has been disappointing

