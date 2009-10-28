News Corp. Wants Time Warner Cable To Pay Up For Access To Fox

News Corp. (NWS) wants $1 per cable subscriber per month from Time Warner Cable (TWC) for Fox, the Wall Street Journal reports.



Traditionally, cable companies don’t pay much, if at all, for broadcast networks available for free over the air. With advertising in the dumps, News Corp. is looking for another revenue stream. Bernstein Research estimates the Fox network had an operating loss of $120 million.

CBS is already getting paid for its stations, at an estimated average of $0.50 per household.

If News Corp. doesn’t reach a workable solution by the end of the year with Time Warner Cable, it could take Fox away from Time Warner Cable, which would screw the 13 million Time Warner Cable subscribers.

