News Corp Trying to Mount Yahoo Bid (NWS/YHOO)

TechCrunch reports that News Corp is also frantically trying to put together a competing bid for Yahoo, with the help of private equity firms*. This makes sense, given News Corp’s previous interest in trading MySpace for a big Yahoo equity stake.

With only a $60 billion market cap, News Corp has the same problem that other traditional media companies do: It can’t afford to do the whole deal. It could certainly provide some funding, relationships, and expertise in exchange for some equity, however. So far, TechCrunch says, there are no takers.

*And TechCrunch should know. Its stunning CEO, Heather Harde, used to be SVP of M&A at Fox Interactive Media!

NEW: Could Private Equity (or News Corp) Actually Stop a Microsoft-Yahoo Deal? Probably Not

