News Corp. To Launch Content-Sharing Portal

News Corp. (NWS) is starting a new internal portal that will allow its various media properties to share content and resources across the company. John Moody, former EVP of news editorial for Fox News, will lead the effort, reporting directly to CEO Rupert Murdoch.



If done well and used properly, this is a great idea. There’s probably a lot of work being needlessly done two or more times by different News Corp. properties. Papers like the New York Post have a lot to gain (and little to lose) by getting better access to Wall Street Journal content, and vice-versa.

News Corp.’s press release (via email) doesn’t include many details, such as what the portal will be named or if it’ll be available to the public. (Or just an internal tool.) We’ve called the company for comment, and will update with details.

Update: As suspected, it is an internal portal — not a public-facing one. So no risk of a Pathfinder-esque bomb here. And it doesn’t have a name yet.

