News Corp. To Charge For Almost All Content Online

Nicholas Carlson
  • News Corp. will charge for all TV and news content online, says Murdoch [FT]
  • Murdoch sees an eventual divorce between WSJ and Kindle [PaidContent]
  • Radiohead puts new track free on the Web [WSJ]
  • Facebook gets yet more Twitter-like [TechCrunch]
  • Salesforce.com invests in a medical records startup [WSJ]
  • Publishers say they’ll show users commercials when they arrive on site [AdWeek]
  • Reuters to AP: “Stop whining” [Valleywag]
  • Facebook disallows searching for users by relationship status [Valleywag]
  • ESPN’s Twitter-use rules for employees [Deadspin]
  • Nintendo sells a copy of Wii Sports Resort every 1.5 seconds [IndustryGamers]
  • Activision boss says 15 million Wii unit will sell in 2009 [IndustryGamers]
  • Mossberg likes the Toshiba netbook [Gizmodo]
  • Alabama town gets a newspaper after waiting 166 years [NYT]
  • Q2 online ad spending slipped 5% worldwide [Digital Daily]

