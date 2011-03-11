News Corp Passes 200K Paying Tablet Subscribers

Photo: News Corp.

News Corp‘s various publications have passed 200,000 subscribers on tablets, according to WSJ publisher Les HintonHow big a number is that? Given that there are millions of tablets out there and given the reach of News Corp properties, it doesn’t seem like much. But then again, it’s a start. Rupert Murdoch’s overarching goal is to get people to pay for news at all, and that implies a lot of investment. Meanwhile magazine apps are getting hammered. So we’ll call it an OK start.



(Via Electronista)

