News Corp. Swaps IGN Boss Again; Will This One Perform?

News Corp. (NWS) has replaced the head of its IGN online unit for the second time in less than a year, PaidContent reports. Dale Strang is out as GM and Roy Bahat, who has been doing biz dev out of Rupert Murdoch’s NYC office, is in. Mark Jung, who was IGN’s CEO when Murdoch bought the gaming and lad-mag web property for $650 million in 2005, left last November.



The revolving door is a reminder that MySpace wasn’t Murdoch’s only big Internet bet, and that IGN has been an underperformer. Though it cost News Corp. about $70 million more than MySpace, IGN now represents less than 20% of Fox Interactive Media’s revenues. Last year Murdoch and his lieutenant Peter Chernin said they had expected IGN to slow a bit while gamers got rid of their old PlayStation 2s and Xboxes and replaced them with new models, but that didn’t sound convincing then and it sounds much less so now. PaidContent

