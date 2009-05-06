Rupert Murdoch Wants News Corp To Build A Kindle Rival

News Corp (NWS) chairman Rupert Murdoch has a global team of executives working away on developing a gadget for consuming Internet content. It’s supposed to be something like Amazon’s Kindle, according to reports in the Daily Beast and the New York Post.



The gadget would incorporate content from News Corp newspaper, TV and studio subsidiaries. News Corp digital boss Jonathan Miller is also talking to outside publishers and content creators about syndication deals.

The big idea is that Rupert wants to find a new way to charge consumers for content.

While it would be a bizarre sight indeed to see Rupert Murdoch playing the Steve Jobs/Jeff Bezos role — ushering a new gadget into the world, swaddling it in hype — we must note the long-time newspaperman is onto something.

When it comes to delivering news and content, newsprint is not only deficient technology — you can’t Twitter from it very easily — it’s also tremendously expensive technology. A few months back, for example, we calculated that printing the New York Times costs twice as much as it would cost to send every subscriber a free Amazon Kindle.

By the way, isn’t it fun to see Rupert time his leaks so well? Amazon is announcing a new version of the Kindle in New York today.

