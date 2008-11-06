News Corp. Profits Drop 30% (NWS)

Hurt by poor movie revenues and TV ad sales, News Corporation’s first quarter profits sank 30 per cent to $515 million — 20 cents per share — on revenues that increased 6.3% year over year to $7.5 billion.



Analysts expected $7.7 billion revenues and an EPS of 23 cents.

Film revenues dropped 20% to $1.3 billion. TV dropped 15% to $974 million. Rupert Murdoch’s media empire was also damaged by $447 million in losses related to German pay TV and radio channel service premiere AG. Newspaper revenues rose 37% to $1.7 billion on the Dow Jones buy.

