News Corp. To Invest In Saudi Media Company

Preethi Dumpala
rupert murdoch thinking

News Corp. (NWS) is in talks to buy a 20% stake in Saudi Arabia’s Rotana Media, the WSJ reports

News Corp. plans to buy the stake from Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who controls Saudi business group Kingdom Holding Company. Kingdom Holding holds 5.7% stake in News Corp., the Journal says

Rotana Media broadcasts Fox channels in Saudi Arabia, and owns rights to 2,000 Arabic movies.

