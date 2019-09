Desperate to hitch its publishing wagon to something, anything, that grows, New York publishing house (and News Corp) subsidiary HarperCollins will soon format digital books especially for the iPhone. According to Reuters, the publisher will release 14 specially formatted titles in August and September.



You can even read on it!

