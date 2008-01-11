News Corp: No Monster Bid (NWS, MNST)

News Corp. pr official Teri Everett puts a stake in the “Monster To News Corp. For $4.8 Billion” story floating around cyberspace for the past few days. “Nothing to it. Simply a rumour,” she tell us via email.

So what does the Street think? Who knows? The stock was up 5+ per cent before the market opened based on a report from NYT’s Dealbok, then plummeted. Now it’s gyrating again.

