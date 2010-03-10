So Much For 3D TV: News Corp. Nixes Avatar's 3D DVD Release

Avatar, the 3D feature that dominated the box office, will not be in 3D when it is released on DVD this year.



News Corp. Chief Operating Officer Chase Carey told SmartMoney, that despite the recent hype over at-home 3D TV, the market for 3D products is not stable enough for a release.

“The market is not there in the short-term,” Carey said.

He did not turn down the option of releasing a 3D version of Avatar at a later date.

While Avatar may not be able to do anything for the at-home 3D TV market just yet, it has already led to a surge in 3D movies. Check out the trailers for the 3D films expected to hit theatres this year. >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.