News Corp Misses, Rupe: Recession Worse Than We Thought (NWS)

News Corp. just turned in an ugly earnings report, with $6.4 billion in Q2 losses due to an $8.4 billion writedown.

Uglier than that loss: Rupert Murdoch’s forecast for 2009. In the release he says, “the downturn is more severe and likely longer lasting than previously thought.” and “We are implementing rigorous cost-cutting across all operations and reducing head count where appropriate.”

Adjusting for the writedown, the company reported $818 million in operating income. Earnings per share was $.12 on $7.9 billion revenues missing analysts’ Q2 expectations of $.20 EPS on revenues of $8.45 billion. Cable operations performed reasonably. Operating income grew to $428 million up from $337 million during the same period in 2007. Magazines and inserts saw a bump too, from $85 million to $86 million.

Every other segment of the business saw declining operating income. Filmed entertainment operating income plummeted y/y, from $403 million to just $112 million.

News Corp doesn’t break out MySpace operating income, grouping Fox Interactive into its “Other” category. That group lost $38 million, but the company blamed the loss on “increased costs associated with the growth in unique users, international expansion, the launch of MySpace music and new features, as well as lower subscription revenue at IGN.”

(Note: Anything not in quotes is a paraphrase.)

4:33, We’re on the call. Still waiting for it to start. Meantime, it’s the usual soft jazzy stuff.

4:34, Call’s starting. Here’s the investor relations guy. On the call: chairman Rupert Murdoch, COO Peter Chernin and CFO David DeVoe.

4:35, Lots of legalese. Then the call goes to David.

4:35, David: We took an $8.4 billion impairment.

4:35, Another writedown on BSkyB.

4:37, David moves on the film division. Last year’s Q2 results were driven by the Simpsons movie DVD and Night At The Museum on pay TV.

4:38, The Day The Earth Stood Still, Australia and Marley & Me cost a lot to launch but didn’t make much money.

4:39, Revenue at remaining TV stations declined 28%.

4:40, Cable networks operating income is up 27%. The largest gains were int’l gains, Fox News and the broadcast network.

4:42, News Corp’s Italian cable TV business, Sky Italia, is quite healthy, thank you very much.

4:44, Now we’re on to UK magazines.

4:45, Decline in book publish reflects poor releases, the market, and a charge of $6 million due to the bankruptcy of a customer.

4:45 Fox Interactive revenues: $226 million revenues. Down due to rduced subs at IGN. “Search and advertising were simliar to a year ago.” Costs were MySpace Music and international expansion.

4:47, The competitive condition of our assets.

4:48, In early November, we said things would be bad because we couldn’t see how it would end. Since that time, we have seen a more significant deterioration at local TV, our newpapers, on FIM and even Fox broadcasting.

4:49, We are reducing our 2009 outlook to down 30% from our 2008 results. This guidance assumes no more weakening. We still have poor visiblity, though.

4:50, Here’s Rupert. “The results are a direct reflection of a recession that’s worse than any one expect. Indeed its the worse global recession we’ve seen since News Corp was formed 50 years ago. We’ve reduced headcount and scaled back on capital expenditures. Even in flush times we’ve never been a company that tolerates fat.”

4:52, Rupert: We can control how we manage our business and I can tell you we’re doing everything we can to position ourselves to emerge stronger when the economy returns to some semblance of normal.

4:53, Rupe talks about how News Corp has always been ready to experiment. “I’m not saying this to beat my chest.”

4:54, “We’re putting all our business through the usual strategic reviews.”

4:54, Rupert goes back to Sky Italia where everything’s down but News Corp.’s competitive position.

4:55, Dow Jones. Over the past year we’ve added new pages and launched a magazine that’s attracted 30 new advertisers. They upwardly revised their pricing policy. “I should say strongly revised.” Today the WSJ is the only newspaper to grow its individually paid subscription y/y. The only one in the nation.

4:57, The WSJ Digital network has increased traffic by 76% over the past year.

4:57, MySpace is now a global social portal. “A place that’s as much about entertainment and lifestyle as it about social networking.”

4:58, Despite a slight downturn in revenue, let’s not forget that MySpace still leads in the US.

4:59, Fox News has been the leading news channel for 28 consecutive quarters.

5:00, All costs associated with Marley and Me and Slumdog Millionaire have been absorbed in Q2. Now they can profit.

5:00, Sure there’s reason to be concerned, but everytime we’ve seen a recession mild or major, we’ve bounced back stronger than before. “I recognise we may never return to record levels, but I believe we can capture a large portion of what does return.”

5:02, American Idol’s ratings exceed its closets competitor by 59% in its demo.

5:02, “Today everything is on the table at TV stations.”

5:03, Market share of the WSJ is up in the UK.

5:03, Times may be tough right now, but if our forecast is correct we’ll make $3.5 billion of operating income this year. “This downturn will eventually end and News Corp will emerge a better corporation then our peers.”

5:04 Cuts: Many different processes that we’re doing that are going to save a lot of people and a lot of money. We’re combining the back off of the WSJ and the New York Post which will eventually save $7 million. We’ve also renegotiated our delivery contractors across the US, which will save $5 million.

5:05, We’ve cut $500 million out of all FOX. “We’ve been extremely aggressively looking at headcounts.” Down about 800.

5:06, Analyst asks: Should we expect you to look outside the company for growth?

5:06, Rupert, “Not unless we see any screaming bargains. We haven’t seen any. We haven’t seen any business we want to buy.”

5:07, Analyst ask about scatter and DVD sales.

5:08, $50 million scatter or better says Peter. Cancellations? Right now we’re probably 8% of total dollars canceled for the Q4, we expect that to come up to 11%. Usually that’s 7 to 8%. The national cable nets are running similarly to the broadcast net.

5:09, As for DVDs, the sell-through market bounced back a bit in January. Better than they were in October. “Given the depths of the consumer recession we’re in the middle of, it’s too soon” to say DVDs are dead.

5:10, Analyst asks: How’s the asset base of the company in terms of your exposure to local TV?

5:10, Rupert: “I’m extremely happy with all our newspapers. There’s never been a greater appetite for news in the communitcy. I’ve got great faith. If we continue the way we’re going we may even be lucky and not have so much competition at the end of it all.”

5:12, On Local TV: The big thing that’s really killing us is the lack of auto advertising. That was about 30% of our advertising and there’s precious little of it right now. “We’ve had a little bit of encouragement in the last couple weeks but I wouldn’t want to build false hopes on it.”

5:14, We took a reserve on Tribune. For the moment we’re adequately reserved. $10 million on Tribune. In the results we took around $50 million of provisions in reserve in the quarter. The tribune is continuing to make payments on time to us.

5:15, What are core financial and tech advertisers saying? Rupert says: the increase in circulation revenue is a very slow process but a very strong one. [At the WSJ] The revenue in the last — january was bad it always is — is very short term. [The visibility] is very short. We have the New York times cutting rates against us and we will not cut our rates. We’re down at the moment about 20% in advertising.

5:17, Rupert on the future of online advertising: In the social networking area we’re getting 80 to 90% of the total revenue, not that it’s a particlarly relevant revenue. Clearly the people in the search business are on to a good thing. $120 million in advertising at the WSJ online. Overall, you have a problem in that there is an almost infinite increase in inventory for Web sites and display. There’s constant downward pressure on the rates you can get. WE have to find new ways to monetise our huge audience. Being more data driven is good and will be increasingly important. We’re doing a lot to be able to refine and learn about customers and viewers on the Web. That is showing some very promsiing returns.

5:24, View of Obama administration and the FCC, Rupert? Rupe: “We look forward to working with him positively. We’re not expecting any enormous changes, but we do expect a more decisive and better run FCC.”

5:26, No material changes in the last couple weeks in TV in the past few weeks. “We’ll have a bad week and then a couple good weeks.”

5:28, More Sky Italia news. Zzz.

5:30, Ken Li wants to know if there’s going to more videos stragith to streaming. No real answer. “We love Hulu” says Peter.

5:33, Reporter asks where advertising starts to get better first.

5:33, Rupert: I don’t think there’s any sign that advertising is going to rush to the Internet. We’ll see it across the whole board.

5:34, Rupe: “The film Australia has done extremely well worldwide, disappointing in the US. We will not lose money on it.”

5:36, What does Rupert think of the newspaper industry? Rupe: “I think its fine I think its just a matter of the state of the economy. Its a cyclical matter.”

5:37, That’s a wrap.

Rupert’s statement from the release:

“Our results for the quarter are a direct reflection of the grim economic climate. While we anticipated a weakening, the downturn is more severe and likely longer lasting than previously thought. As a result, we have been taking actions to preserve a solid level of operational profitability and a strong balance sheet without sacrificing future growth. We are implementing rigorous cost-cutting across all operations and reducing head count where appropriate. We believe our businesses are well positioned to withstand a lengthy downturn and to emerge stronger as the current economic situation improves.”

Cable did OK, its operating income growing to $428 million in the three months ending December 31, 2008 — up from $337 million during the same period in 2007. Magazines and inserts saw a bump too, from $85 million to $86 million.

Every other segment of the business saw declining operating income. Filmed entertainment operating income plummeted y/y, from $403 million to just $112 million.

News Corp doesn’t break out MySpace operating income, grouping Fox Interactive into its “Other” category. That group lost $38 million. From the release:

“The decline in FIM operating results was driven by increased costs associated with the growth in unique users, international expansion, the launch of MySpace music and new features, as well as lower subscription revenue at IGN.”

Here’s how revenues broke out by segment:

SEGMENT INFORMATION 3 Months Ended 6 Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2008 2007 2008 2007 US $ Millions Revenues Filmed Entertainment $ 1,485 $ 1,976 $ 2,744 $ 3,558 Television 1,269 1,530 2,243 2,675 Cable Network Programming 1,358 1,236 2,667 2,338 Direct Broadcast Satellite Television 922 955 1,891 1,702 Magazines and Inserts 284 273 543 537 Newspapers and Information Services 1,505 1,416 3,210 2,660 Book Publishing 305 406 620 736 Other 743 798 1,462 1,451 $ 7,871 $ 8,590 $ 15,380 $ 15,657 Click through for the release>

