News Corp., Liberty Finish Swap, Bid Each Other Good Riddance

Rupert Murdoch and John Malone just finished their divorce. Rupert gets all of the NWS shares John owned, while John gets all of Rupert’s shares in DirectTV, plus some other goodies. Sound familiar? It should. The two moguls agreed to this thing more than a year ago.



Given that the John Malone-Barry Diller fight over IAC may end up with a similiar pact (Barry gives up HSN plus some goodies, John hands back his IACI shares), you might expect a similar timeline for that deal. But don’t worry, Barry — the Rupert/John pact took this long to clear because they were waiting for a sign-off from the FCC, which they got yesterday.

