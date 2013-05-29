News Corp. Has A New Logo Based On Rupert Murdoch's Signature

News Corp., which split off its news properties from its TV and film divisions, has unveiled a new logo for the news unit, based on owner Rupert Murdoch’s handwriting.



“The script is based on the writing of Rupert and his father,” CEO Robert Thomson told employees in a memo.

Here it is:

Here’s the old logo:

News Corp also redesigned the logo of the holding company that contains the Twentieth Century Fox studio (the studio retains the “20th” name even though the parent went with “21st.”



