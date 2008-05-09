News Corp: Goldman Cuts Estimates On Global Media Weakness

Goldman Sachs trims its News Corp (NWS-A) estimates after the media congolomerate reported a lackluster Q1. Revenue: $8.75 billion vs. $8.65 billion consensus, EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.31 consensus. Goldman is concerned about an impending global ad slowdown, which it expects will depress NWS TV revenues. Goldman:



We are lowering our FY 2008 EPS estimate to $1.16 from $1.19 previously, reflecting FIM investment and local TV revenue declines pacing in the high single digits vs our expectation for mid-single digits. Our FY 2008 ests imply OI growth of 16% ex-DJ vs company guidance of mid-teens growth.

There area a few positives, however:

our [FY2009] already below consensus estimates factor in a global ad slowdown (~3-5% yoy revenue decline at traditional ad businesses) and a slowing of FIM revenue growth to ~25% yoy vs ~70% in FY2008. However, News Corp remains poised to deliver above peer OI growth as it right-sizes under-monetized segments. Growth drivers include: 1) affiliate fee gains at Cable Nets from higher FOX News fees as Time Warner Cable resets in August, 2) margin expansion at SKY Italia, and 3) MySpace audience monetization.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.