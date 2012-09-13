A News Corp. IT Executive Who Testified In Hacking Probe Just Got Promoted

Paul Cheesbrough

By Martin EvansPaul Cheesbrough, who was the company’s chief information officer, is to move to New York, where he will become News Corporation’s chief technology officer and oversee its digital publishing strategy.



Reporting directly to Mr Murdoch at the corporation’s headquarters in Manhattan, Mr Cheesbrough will help to develop new digital products across News Corporation’s diverse range of businesses.

Earlier this year, a statement from Mr Cheesbrough emerged during a civil claim in the High Court.

Lawyers for a number of phone hacking victims told Mr Justice Vos that there was evidence that thousands of emails had been deleted and computers destroyed in an attempt to hide the scale of the problem.

One document cited a statement from Mr Cheesbrough, in which he admitted that all emails on News International’s archive system up to Sept 31 2007 had been deleted.

In another, he was alleged to have written: “We have destroyed all the computers from that time.”

Referring to Mr Cheesbrough’s promotion, Mr Murdoch said: “Paul has led a truly impressive digital reinvention of News International that has positioned our media properties at the forefront of the industry.”

Mr Cheesbrough joined News International from the Telegraph Media Group two years ago, and before that he worked at the BBC as controller of digital media.

