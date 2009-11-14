News Corp. Digital Chief: We Could Block Google In Months

Jon Miller, News Corp.’s chief digital officer, says News Corp. could remove itself from Google’s index within months.



Telegraph: When asked how long it would be before Mr Murdoch took the step to block Google, which every media company relies upon to send them high levels of web traffic, Mr Miller said it would be soon – “months and quarters – not weeks”.

He also said that News Corporation, which owns The Times and The Sun newspapers in Britain, could survive both economically and audience-wise without the search giant driving traffic to its sites.

“The traffic which comes in from Google brings a consumer who more often than not read one article and then leaves the site. That is the least valuable of traffic to us… the economic impact [of not having content indexed by Google] is not as great as you might think. You can survive without it.”

You can see his full response below starting around the 28 minute marker. There’s some funny audio sync issues going on with it, so watch out.



