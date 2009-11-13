News Corp. COO: The Journal's Leaky Wall Strategy Makes No Sense

Chase Carey, News Corp. (NWS) President and COO, thinks the Wall Street Journal’s pay wall strategy is too inconsistent.



“I don’t think it makes sense,” to charge a subscription if you come straight to the site, but get content for free if you search through Google, Carey told us.

We asked him what he thought about Rupert Murdoch’s comments earlier this week about pulling the Journal from Google’s index. He laughed and said, “I haven’t spoken with him since then,” but he said, the Journal needs to be consistent in its strategy.

“We don’t want people going though a backdoor, or other channels,” to access the Journal, says Carey.

If the Journal is going to have a subscription, then only subscribers should be able to read its stories. He does not want people seeing a headline on the Journal, then flipping over to Google News and searching for the headline so they can read the story.

He didn’t want to say when or if he would change the current structure for the Journal.

We spoke with him briefly after he finished speaking at today’s Dow Jones Media and Money Conference.

SEE ALSO: How To Read The Wall Street Journal Online For Free

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.