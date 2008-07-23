News Corp COO Chernin: Hulu Will Go International, Slowly (NWS)

How will Hulu — the popular Web TV joint venture between News Corp. and NBC Universal — make its way overseas? Slowly — and in pieces. Hulu will eventually launch international editions, says News Corp. COO Peter Chernin, but probably as a series of local joint ventures in each individual country.



Hulu is blocked abroad is because the rights to different TV shows vary by country. So instead of launching one broad, “international” version of Hulu, the company must negotiate specific deals with the rights holders in each country, Chernin said, speaking Tuesday at Fortune’s BrainstormTech conference in Half Moon Bay, Calif.

