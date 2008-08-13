News Corp. CIO Dave Benson Out

News Corp. CIO Dave Benson, who’d had occupied the top tech job at Rupert Murdoch’s media conglomerate since 2003, is out. A tipster tells us he was fired, and that other members of his team are out as well; a News Corp. source tells us that for official purposes, the company is going to say he “has resigned to pursue other interests.” No replacement has been named.



Anyone want to flesh this out for us? Reach us at pkafka AT alleyinsider DOT com, or anonymously via our tip box.

