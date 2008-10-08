News Corp Buys Out Verisign's Remaining Share In Mobile Company Jamba For $200M (NWS)

News Corp. is paying $200 million cash to buy out Verisign’s 49% share in Jamba, a ringtone and mobile games provider, after the company bought 51% of the company last year for $188 million and merged it with the Fox Mobile Entertainment business.



VeriSign (VRSN) bought Jamba in 2004 for $273 million, and last year, News Corp. bought a controlling share with an option to buy the rest of the company. Jamba distributes ringtones, games and video content – including mobile episodes of FOX’s Prison Break, 24 and Bones.

VeriSign has been trying to sell off some of its ancillary businesses so it can concentrate on Web security.

The challenge for Jamba is still the same: Make up for falling ringtone sales.

See Also:

Murdoch: “Hard Times Are Good For Big Companies” – And I Don’t Want To Buy The New York Times

Chernin: MySpace Ad Sales ‘Above Where We Expected It To Be’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.