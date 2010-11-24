News Corp Buys Education Tech Company 'Wireless Generation' For $360 Million

News Corp acquired 90 per cent of Wireless Generation, a Brooklyn-based education technology company for teachers, for approximately $360 million, reports to paidContent.



Wireless Generation combines software, data systems, and services in order to assess a student’s progress and provide individualized curriculum based on their current needs, according to its website. The company was founded in 2000, and currently has 400 employees and serves more than 200,000 teachers and 3 million students.

Wireless Generation will operate as an independent subsidiary of News Corp, and will continue to be managed by its current CEO Larry Berger, COO Josh Reibel, and CPO Laurence Holt, the three of whom will retain the remaining 10 per cent.

The acquisition of Wireless Generation is News Corp’s first major foray into the education industry since it hired New York City Education Chancellor Joel Klein earlier this month. The New York City School System is a client of Wireless Generation.

Education in the U.S. is a $500 billion sector “waiting desperately to be transformed by big breakthroughs that extend the reach of great teaching,” said Murdoch in a statement, and Wireless Generation is at the “forefront” of individualized, tech-based learning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.