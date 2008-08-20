News Corp Bigwigs Murdoch and Chernin Spanked With 15% Pay Cut

News Corp head honcho Rupert Murdoch and his second-in-command Peter Chernin pulled in close to $30 million last year. Unfortunately, this was 15 per cent less than they each earned the prior year.



NYT: Mr. Murdoch’s compensation for the year, which ended June 30, was 14 per cent lower than in 2007, News Corporation said in a filing Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

His base salary was $8.1 million.

News Corporation allocated $17.5 million in cash bonuses to Mr. Murdoch, and reported stock awards and other compensation.

News Corporation reported total compensation of $28.8 million for its president and chief operating officer, Peter A. Chernin, 15 per cent lower than the previous year, according to the filing.

Meanwhile, Fox News boss Roger Ailes made nearly $20 million. Silicon Alley Insider has the full breakdown of Ailes’ 2008 compensation.

See Also: Fox News Boss Roger Ailes’ Very Good Year Nets Him $20 Million

Rupert in Sun Valley: News Corp Not Buying Anything Today

Sun Valley Update: Sloshed Rupert Murdoch Loses Wedding Ring

Murdoch To Extort $2 For Each Wall Street Journal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.