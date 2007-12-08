News Appoints Directors: James Murdoch and Potted Plant

News Corp (NWS) is pleased the announce the addition of two new Board members: Rupert Murdoch’s son James and Rupert Murdoch’s hand-picked “Bancroft representative” (a.k.a., Natalie Bancroft, a 27-year old European opera singer), the sole remaining reminder that someone other than Murdoch has owned Dow Jones for the last century.

