10 News Brands That Will Still Matter In 10 Years

Twitter is the real-time news distribution platform that no news company can afford to neglect. And it doesn't look like it's going away.

If anything, over the next decade, it will become an even better tool for reading and reacting to breaking news -- and helping report the news, via eyewitness observations, photos, and video. This iconic photo from the US Airways crash on the Hudson River was transmitted first on Twitter, for example.

Twitter not only gets news into peoples' hands the fastest, but it has given birth and life to several news brands. And it should remain an important one.