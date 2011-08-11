10 News Brands That Will Still Matter In 10 Years

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
In a decade, your news will probably come from many different places than it does today.Changes in technology and media business models will create a new batch of winners and losers among news brands. Some companies will adapt, while others will collapse.
Which of today’s brands will survive — and which won’t? We’ve outlined 10 winners and a few potential losers.
The New York Times may not be making a printed newspaper in a decade, but the brand will still exist. Its name and product are simply too valuable to disappear completely.
The NYT Company structure may look different, and the newsroom should probably be much smaller. But with the right technology and business decisions, the New York Times should still be alive as one of the most important news brands for a long time.
Twitter is the real-time news distribution platform that no news company can afford to neglect. And it doesn't look like it's going away.
If anything, over the next decade, it will become an even better tool for reading and reacting to breaking news -- and helping report the news, via eyewitness observations, photos, and video. This iconic photo from the US Airways crash on the Hudson River was transmitted first on Twitter, for example.
Twitter not only gets news into peoples' hands the fastest, but it has given birth and life to several news brands. And it should remain an important one.
Google continues to lead the world at organising information and helping people find it. And Google News -- despite being rather boring -- is a huge product with a huge audience.
Google will likely improve Google News over the next decade -- perhaps integrating it into Google+. And between those and search, we expect Google to continue to be one of the most important news distribution companies indefinitely.
Facebook's news feed has become one of the most important information distribution platforms in the world. It should continue to grow in relevance, especially for local news, as traditional local media brands fade.
Barring a collapse in Facebook's product or engineering capabilities -- or the rise of a new competitor that steals everyone's attention away from Facebook, the way it did to MySpace -- it will continue to be a very important news brand in a decade.
Network and local TV news will likely change significantly over the next decade. It's just not as important as it used to be, and some networks or affiliates may decide to end their newscasts or modify them heavily.
One of the most interesting stories will be how Univision continues to expand in size and influence. As the Spanish-speaking population continues to grow in the U.S., Univision -- now under the leadership of former NBC and AOL exec Randy Falco -- is becoming an extremely important media brand.
Financial news isn't going to lose its relevance, and as long as Bloomberg continues to do financial news better than any other media company, it will continue to prosper as a news brand. (We continue to be impressed with its revamp of Businessweek.)
The terminal business -- which fuels the Bloomberg empire -- will see increasing competition, as improving Internet and mobile technology could give new legs to nimble rivals. Bloomberg will have to make sure it continues to lead the pack at gathering accurate news and information as quickly as possible.
Most Americans still can't watch Qatar-based Al Jazeera even if they want to. (And many Americans probably don't want to, even if they could.)
But the Middle East is not going away as an extremely important news story, both in terms of conflict and development. Al Jazeera's influence will likely rise, and distribution within the U.S. will eventually grow, especially as Internet TV becomes more of a reality.
Yahoo is still one of the biggest web portals in the world, and as a result, will continue to be one of the most important news brands. Lately, AOL seems to be more ambitious about creating and acquiring premium content brands, but Yahoo still has more eyeballs, and isn't really shrinking yet. (Yahoo Finance and Sports continue to stand out.)
The next decade will be interesting. Yahoo could slowly fade as its search and email users drift elsewhere. Or something could invigorate it. But it's definitely a very important place where millions of people get their news.
CNN doesn't stand out for any one thing in particular -- it's not the scrappiest or the most entrepreneurial or the most interesting or the biggest -- but it is solid and approachable and reliable, and for millions of people, that's all they care about.
The CNN name is still synonymous with quality news coverage, and it should continue to be a huge news brand, even as attention shifts further to the web.
The Washington Post may or may not be printing a paper in a decade. But the D.C. scene will still need to lobby itself somehow. Politico seems to be asserting itself as a dominant brand with staying power.
Keith Olbermann and company could either turn Current into the 'cable news network for smart people' or it could go nowhere. We'll see.
HuffPo has risen in only a few years to become one of the most important brands in online news. Its future lies in parent company AOL's ability to turn around its business, however, which will be a real challenge.
Huffington Post could either be really, really huge in a decade, or one of those 'remember when?' type stories.
Fox's core audience of conservatives are probably the last people who will turn off their TVs. But let's see what happens to bosses Rupert Murdoch and Roger Ailes over the next decade, as well as superstars like Bill O'Reilly.
Fox could still be the cable news leader in a decade, or it could fade.
Drudge's site still looks like something from the 90s, but its audience is MASSIVE. The problem is that if Matt Drudge ever gets bored with it, that audience may go elsewhere. It could be just as big in a decade (or bigger) or it could be a history lesson.
NPR has one of the most respected brands in news, and employs some of the greatest journalists in the world.
But radio is very susceptible to disruption from the Internet.
NPR's evolution will be particularly interesting to watch. It could be around for another 100 years, or it could be in totally different shape in a decade.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.