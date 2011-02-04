News Anchor Flips Someone Off On Live TV

News anchor Owen Conflenti inexplicably gave someone off-camera the middle finger during a live broadcast (via BuzzFeed).



He thought his program was being broadcast in standard definition, which would mean people would only be able to see a 4:3 aspect ratio. However, the news show, like most others these days, was shot in HD – meaning the program is seen in a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Oops.



And Check Out The Most Embarrassing Viral Videos Of TV News HERE >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.