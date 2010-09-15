News Anchor Caught With His Pants Down -- Literally

Not sure exactly what to make of this one: As the credits roll at the end of this news broadcast, the anchor turns around in his chair to speak with a female crew member. You can see his legs, which are not covered by pants. The woman he’s chatting with doesn’t seem to think anything of this.



Maybe pantsless anchors are par for the course in Slovenian broadcast news, which is where this video originated, according to The Daily Mail.

We also wonder what other anchors have tried this over the course their careers. Here’s the video:



Click Here For More Embarassing Viral Videos Of TV News >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.