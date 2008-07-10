News Aggregator BuzzFeed Raises $3.5 Million

BuzzFeed, another site trying to aggregate the wackiest/zaniest news and trends, has raised $3.5 million in Series A financing from Softbank and Hearst. (See screenshot to see the sort of stuff they’re tracking. This week’s top stories include “How to confuse an idiot,” “Old people porn,” etc.) Softbank’s Eric Hippeau (SAI 100 #45) and Hearst’s Scott English join CEO Jonah Peretti and founders/investors Ken Lerer (SA 100 #12) and John Johnson on BuzzFeed’s board.



NYC-based BuzzFeed says it’s getting about 1 million unique visitors with traffic growing 25% month-over-month.

