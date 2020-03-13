This $67,000 electric motorcycle made from real wood can be fully charged in 40 minutes

- French motorcycle company Newron Motors announced a new design for a wooden, electric motorcycle.
- The EV-1 charges fully in about 40 minutes and can go from 0-62 mph in three seconds.
- The motorcycle is now available to preorder.
Electric-powered vehicles are everywhere, from cars to yachts, and now motorcycles are in on sustainability, too. French company Newron Motors announced it is taking orders for a wooden electric motorcycle that has been called steampunk.
After the prototype debuted last year, it wasn’t clear if the company would ever actually create the EV-1. Other electric motorcycles are on the market, but this one has a unique look. The EV-1 is now available for preorder, although Newron has only committed to making 12 so far.
Here’s a closer look at the motorcycle.
The EV-1 is built around the large central battery pack.
Besides being a necessary part of the motorcycle, the battery pack is also highlighted in the design that leaves it exposed.
Designed for speed and sustainability, the wheels have ultra-light carbon rims for added agility.
The lithium-ion battery can fully charge in 40 minutes.
It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmh, or 62 mph, in three seconds.
The top speed is limited to 136 mph.
A fully charged battery can power the EV-1 for up to 186 miles in the city, or about 136 miles on the highway.
Newron’s app also gives drivers the ability to check the vehicle’s battery level and other settings, and share past ride information.
The bike comes in a few finishes: ebony…
Oak…
Red Cedar…
…and White Ash.
With a €2,000 (about $US2,250) deposit, the bikes are fully customisable. Customers can add a passenger seat, footrests, and other specifications.
The company estimates the final product will cost about €60,000, or $US67,000, available starting in 2021.
Those interested can find out more below.
