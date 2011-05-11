Meet The 13 City Lifeguards In Newport Beach Who Earn Over $120,000 Annually

Your outrageous California budget profile of the day:



13 full-time city lifeguards in Newport Beach earn over $120,000 in total annual compensation.

The top lifeguard earns $211,000.

They work four 10-hour days in a week.

They retire at age 50 and receive a generous pension. In fact, one retired lifeguard, age 51, gets $108,000 per year.

They receive an annual allowance of $400 for “sun protection.”

These facts were presented in a video by policy group Americans For Prosperity.

Right now the city is attempting to cut the number of full-time lifeguards by five. Of course the union is protesting.

Brent Jacobsen of the Lifeguard Management Association told the OC Register: “We have negotiated very fair and very reasonable salaries in conjunction with comparable positions and other cities up and down the coast. Lifeguard salaries here are well within the norm of other city employees.”

