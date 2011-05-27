HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Most Expensive Estate In Orange County Is About To Be Sold At A Foreclosure Auction

image

A June 20, 2011 foreclosure auction has been set for the $37 million Villa de Lago in Newport Beach, Calif. The mansion is the priciest listing in Orange County.Luxury home salesman, John McMonigle’s McMonigle Group, built the home as a spec, hoping to sell it for $57 million. Failing to sell, McMonigle dropped the price down in July 2010, to $37 million, but soon stopped paying the monthly loans.

The estate has a lot to offer with panoramic views of the canyon greenbelt, mountains, and Pacific. It also has an arcade, private lake, 17-car garage, and a wine cave.

The home is more than 18,000 square feet

Here's a painting of the house

A view of the front with the three-arch design

The estate has an Italian style

Detailing throughout the home

A large living room with a fireplace

Wood paneling on the ceiling

The exquisite details continue down the long hallway

The kitchen has tons of counter space

Amazing walk-in closet

And beautiful landscaping

The private lake

A view of the lake with the fountain

The tennis court

And the entrance to the wine cave

For more amazing views...

