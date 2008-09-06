Newspapers Find Way To Lose Ground On The Web, Too

A new facet in the litany of troubles facing the dead-tree business: Online revenues–the newspaper’s only growing business–stopped growing in the second quarter.



Newspaper digital revenue slipped 2.4% in the second quarter of 2008 to $776.6 million, according to figures from the Newspaper Association of America. It’s the first-ever decline for interactive revenues since NAA started breaking them out in 2004.

Total print sales were down 16% to $8.8 billion, the ninth consecutive quarter of decline. Newsosaur’s Alan Mutter predicts newspaper ad sales will dip below $40 billion in 2008, the lowest volume since 1996. Below, Mutter’s inflation-adjusted chart of newspaper ad revenues:

