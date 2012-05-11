NYSE Traders Are Still Talking About This Party That Happened On The Exchange Floor

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider
Hundreds of people filled the New York Stock Exchange last night as traders from the Big Board hosted the first-ever “Working On A Dream” event benefiting the Newmark Schools, which educate children with special needs. With tickets costing $150, traders and guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’ oeuvres, participated in both a live and silent auction and danced on the floor of the historic stock exchange. All this while raising funds for a school system that educates students with learning disabilities and behavioural disorders.
The money raised by last night’s event will go toward the Newmark School’s $10 million capital campaign to build a new, state-of-the art educational facility in Scotch Plains, New Jersey. The facility will be dedicated to teaching children with Autism, ADD/ADHD, Anxiety, Asperger’s Syndrome, Bipolar disorder, PPD-NOS, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Oppositional Defiant Disorder and Sensory Integration Disorder.
The project broke ground in March 2012 and the new facility will be able to capitalise on Newmark’s teaching methods, and provide a statewide teacher training institute as well as a regional special needs community centre for children and families facing common challenges.
The New Jersey-based school’s mission really hits home for the NYSE. The Exchange’s chief executive, Duncan Niederauer’s, 14 year-old son Liam is autistic and attends the Newmark School.
Last night, Niederauer got to explain how the school has changed his family’s life and the lives of other students and families.
We attended last night’s event at the NYSE and it was absolutely beautiful. And if you missed it, we’ve got all the photos you need right here.
This is Peter Kennedy, a market maker with Getco Securities. He's the thought-leader behind the inaugural 'Working On A Dream' charity event. To his right is Stuart Slotnick, managing partner of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney's New York office. He served on the Event Planning Committee.
The Newmark Schools co-founders Cynthia Allman and Regina Peter thanked the audience for their support.
Amanda Niederauer (pictured left), the daughter of NYSE CEO Duncan Niederauer, is currently in law school studying to be a special education lawyer.
(Left to right) Joseph Quintilian (committee member for 'Working on a Dream' and Head Trader with Pioneer Futures); Danny Ryan (a senior floor official/ managing director with E&J Securities) and Sean O'Brien
(Left to Right): Michelle Diaz, Taylor Lukof (Managing Member, ABR Capital Management), Kathy Wong, Valerie Burns and Madeline Burns.
(Left to Right): Chad Sellier, Jose Del Rio, Curtis Pfeiffer, Artur Spiguel from Pragma Securities LLC.
Here's Danny Ryan (a senior floor official/ managing director with E&J Securities) talking to Niederauer.
(Left to Right): Marino Lorza (municipal securities division director with Citi) and Daniel Cid (Olympic Diamond)
Here are some members from the Autism Speaks team (Left to Right): Kathleen Longo Lanese (Long Island Walk Committee of Autism Speaks); Edward Nitkewics (Long Island Walk Committee of Autism Speaks) and Allison Dyer from Autism Speaks Headquarters in New York.
The evening began on the 7th floor the where the historic (now closed) Stock Exchange Luncheon Club used to be located.
Fox Business Network's Nicole Petallides, who was an emcee for the night, is seen here helping host the event's live auction.
Downstairs, the historic trading floor of the NYSE looked dazzling. A DJ played music for the guests for the latter part of the evening.
Of course all the fun was for a much bigger cause -- raising funds for the Newmark School's capital campaign. Here's a rendering of the facility.
