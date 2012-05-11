NYSE Traders Are Still Talking About This Party That Happened On The Exchange Floor

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

Hundreds of people filled the New York Stock Exchange last night as traders from the Big Board hosted the first-ever “Working On A Dream” event benefiting the Newmark Schools, which educate children with special needs. With tickets costing $150, traders and guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’ oeuvres, participated in both a live and silent auction and danced on the floor of the historic stock exchange. All this while raising funds for a school system that educates students with learning disabilities and behavioural disorders.



The money raised by last night’s event will go toward the Newmark School’s $10 million capital campaign to build a new, state-of-the art educational facility in Scotch Plains, New Jersey. The facility will be dedicated to teaching children with Autism, ADD/ADHD, Anxiety, Asperger’s Syndrome, Bipolar disorder, PPD-NOS, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Oppositional Defiant Disorder and Sensory Integration Disorder.

The project broke ground in March 2012 and the new facility will be able to capitalise on Newmark’s teaching methods, and provide a statewide teacher training institute as well as a regional special needs community centre for children and families facing common challenges.

The New Jersey-based school’s mission really hits home for the NYSE. The Exchange’s chief executive, Duncan Niederauer’s, 14 year-old son Liam is autistic and attends the Newmark School.

Last night, Niederauer got to explain how the school has changed his family’s life and the lives of other students and families.

We attended last night’s event at the NYSE and it was absolutely beautiful. And if you missed it, we’ve got all the photos you need right here.

