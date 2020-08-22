A bride and groom couldn't have their dream big wedding due to the coronavirus, so they donated and served all their food to a children's shelter

Candice SalsburyMelanie and Tyler Tapajna donated and served all their wedding food to a women and children’s shelter.
- Two newlyweds whose wedding reception was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic donated all the food to a shelter.
- Tyler and Melanie Tapajna from Parma, Ohio, had originally planned a celebration with 150 guests.
- But when they realised that couldn’t go ahead, they served their wedding food (still in their wedding finery) to Laura’s Home, a women and children’s shelter run by The City Mission in Cleveland.
- “We could not be happier with the outcome. I would do it all over again,” the bride told Insider.
Melanie and Tyler Tapajna got married on August 15 in a beautiful, intimate ceremony.
They tied the knot in front of 12 family members and friends, and their dog, in Melanie’s grandparents’ garden.
They had originally planned a traditional wedding reception with 150 guests, and had booked their caterers and DJ.
But like many couples, the coronavirus pandemic meant Melanie and Tyler couldn’t go ahead with the big reception they’d planned, so the Tapajnas came up with another idea.
The newlyweds decided they would donate all the food to Laura’s Home, a women and children’s shelter.
Not only did they donate the food, but they served it too “to be able to experience the full act of donating,” Melanie told Insider. “We could have just donated, but we would have never been able to see how happy it made everyone.”
They didn’t even take time to change before heading over to the shelter, and Melanie said her dress went down very well with the children, who made her feel like a princess.
Catered by a local food truck, dishes served up to 135 women and children included fried chicken, green beans, salad, and mac and cheese, CNN reports.
The Tapajnas’ donation was gratefully received: “We pray this amazing couple is blessed immensely in their marriage, and thank them for inviting our guests to their wedding feast,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.
“The City Mission was wonderful with making this a special day for not only us, but all the women and children that were there,” Melanie added.
“Even though this was different to what we planned, overall we made so many more friends and family in the process,” Melanie said. “You normally just invite the people you know. We never thought we would have met so many amazing people planning this. We could not be happier with the outcome. I would do it all over again.”
