Newly Renamed Melbourne Heart Soccer Team Just Scored A Huge Boost, Signing Spanish Striker David Villa For 10 Games

Star striker David Villa is Melbourne-bound for 10 games in a major coup for the A-League. Photo Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty

The greatest goalscorer in Spanish history, David Villa, will play 10 games with Melbourne City (the new name for Melbourne Heart, unveiled today) in next season’s A League competition.

Villa, star striker for Atletico Madrid, recently left the club to become part of a new US Major League, signing on with New York City Football Club. English Premiership side Manchester City owns both the NYFC and rebranded Melbourne City.

Man City paid $11.25 million for Melbourne City in January this year.

Because the American league won’t start until March 2015, Villa will spend his pre-season playing for Melbourne in one of the biggest signings yet for the 10-year-old A-League.

Having a goal scoring machine of Villa’s calibre should lift Melbourne City from the bottom of the ladder, where they ended this season with just six wins from 27 matches.

