Newly Divorced Men Are Splurging Thousands On Interior Decorators

Photo: Flickr / TechCrunch50-2008

Divorced bachelors in the 70s might have been known for their dumpy apartments and hand-me-down furniture, but not anymore:Today’s free agent shells out thousands to have interior designers refurbish his pad with 60-plus inch flatscreen TVs and a wet bar, reports The New York Times’ Emily Weinstein.



Nevermind that the economy’s still in the crapper or that the guy may be under- or unemployed. Writes Weinstein:

“Of course, today’s divorced man is a more evolved creature than his counterpart of a generation or two ago. For one thing, he is more likely to care what his home looks like, Dr. Mintz said. For another, he is more likely to seek joint custody of his children.

His home, then, is not a Hefner-like bachelor pad with a round bed and a conversation pit, nor is it Don Draper’s dark, drab apartment on ‘Mad Men,’ which the show’s creator, Matthew Weiner, has described as looking ‘like it was decorated by Edward Hopper.’ Instead, it tends to be a place that balances cheerful comfort for the children with a scary new reality: Dad is a single guy.”

We bet Dad’s also putting all this renovating on plastic since the majority of America’s newly divorced men aren’t bouncing back so easily.

As Pew recently pointed out, men see a greater income drop than women after separating because not only do they lose an extra source of household income, they have a harder time holding on their jobs, thanks to the recession.

Contrast this with women, who typically get custody of the kids and suffer less of a financial setback since they probably have a day job and the gap between men and women’s earnings has narrowed.

On the plus side, we’re guessing he didn’t get the house, the recessionary hot potato that’s put a kink in divorce proceedings across the country, making it harder for parents to move with their kids or unload the home in a broken housing market.

