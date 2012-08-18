New Spider With Raptor-Like Claws Found In Oregon

Deep in the caves and redwood forests of southern Oregon, scientists stumbled upon a new kind of spider that has claws.



The never-before-seen creature is being called Trogloraptor, or “cave robber,” after where it lives and raptor-like claws.

“The discovery of Trogloraptor is a taxonomic wonder that establishes a new family, genus and species in the spider family tree,” says Scientific American’s Daisy Yuhas.

It’s the first new spider family from North America since 1870, according to the Associated Press.

The spider is about four centimeters wide with its legs extended, which is slightly larger than a half dollar.

A male Trogloraptor.

