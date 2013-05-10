Newfoundland Made The Best Tourism Video Ever Of Tiny Goat Riding A Horse

Newfoundland created what is quite possibly the best tourism ad of all time.



The concept: Have a tiny, baby goat ride around on a white horse to an upbeat soundtrack.

But really, that’s what the ad strategy is. The YouTube page explains how this completely naturally event was captured by film:

While filming a commercial for Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, the crew spotted these two unlikely friends near Cape St. Mary’s Ecological Reserve on the southwestern part of the Avalon Peninsula. Which begs the question, what else would you expect in a place with its very own time zone?

The last line opens the video.

This is even better than Scotland’s January tourism campaign that featured glamour shots of Shetland ponies wearing cardigan sweaters.

